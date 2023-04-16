284 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Bought by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $95.57 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

