360 DigiTech Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 12,627 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 606% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,788 call options.

360 DigiTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $18.81 on Friday. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $25.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.39.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.18). 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $566.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Further Reading

