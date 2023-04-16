3,972 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

