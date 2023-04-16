3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $233.00

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 233 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 323.36 ($4.00), with a volume of 44377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322.50 ($3.99).

3i Infrastructure Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 316.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 321.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 708.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3i Infrastructure

In other 3i Infrastructure news, insider Samantha Hoe-Richardson purchased 1,500 shares of 3i Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 314 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £4,710 ($5,832.82). 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

