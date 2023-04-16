4,200 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9 %

DIS opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average of $98.22. The company has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $133.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.23.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

