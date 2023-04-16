539,839 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 539,839 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,108,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,844,000 after buying an additional 1,107,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,350,597 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,597,347 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,397,000 after purchasing an additional 540,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLF shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

