63,755 Shares in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Acquired by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 63,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 318,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 31,750 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,229,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 38,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LX. Citigroup upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

LexinFintech Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LX opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $468.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $442.25 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.23%.

About LexinFintech

(Get Rating)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.