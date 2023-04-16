63,755 Shares in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Acquired by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 63,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 318,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 31,750 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,229,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 38,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LX. Citigroup upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
LexinFintech Trading Down 1.2 %
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $442.25 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.23%.
About LexinFintech
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LexinFintech (LX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.