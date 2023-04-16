7,493 Shares in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 172.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 56.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.80. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.42.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $41.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. Research analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

