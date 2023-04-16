AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ABSCF opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. AB Science has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

AB Science SA operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm specializes in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Its pipeline includes Masitinib and AB8939. The company was founded by Alain Moussy and Jean-Pierre Kinet on July 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

