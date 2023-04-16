Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Up 9,950.0% in March

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 9,950.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.31 on Friday. Acorn Energy has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

