Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Up 9,950.0% in March

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 9,950.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Acorn Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.31 on Friday. Acorn Energy has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
