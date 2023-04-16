Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) vs. Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Financial Survey

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.57, indicating that its stock price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullinan Oncology has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Cullinan Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cullinan Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 345.63%. Cullinan Oncology has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 244.31%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cullinan Oncology.

67.9% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Cullinan Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 106.56 -$42.86 million ($1.06) -3.53 Cullinan Oncology $18.94 million 20.81 $111.21 million $2.37 4.23

Cullinan Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Acumen Pharmaceuticals. Acumen Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullinan Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Cullinan Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -21.22% -20.61% Cullinan Oncology N/A -30.87% -29.01%

Summary

Cullinan Oncology beats Acumen Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Cullinan Oncology

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.