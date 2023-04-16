Advisor OS LLC Sells 172 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 87.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Argus dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.03.

Shares of LULU opened at $368.25 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.97. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

