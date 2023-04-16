AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,889 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after buying an additional 68,282 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.87.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $121.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average of $126.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

