Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 632,000 shares, an increase of 219.4% from the March 15th total of 197,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

AGLE stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.76. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.02.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 62,504 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

