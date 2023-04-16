Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Down 14.8 %

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Shares of AGLE opened at $0.15 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.