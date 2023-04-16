AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) and Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Critical Analysis

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) and Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

AeroClean Technologies has a beta of -7.19, indicating that its stock price is 819% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Advanced Technologies has a beta of -1.75, indicating that its stock price is 275% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AeroClean Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and Kronos Advanced Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroClean Technologies -578.61% -48.08% -36.35% Kronos Advanced Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroClean Technologies $491,249.00 53.63 -$7.92 million ($0.28) -6.07 Kronos Advanced Technologies $500,000.00 16.75 -$1.37 million N/A N/A

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and Kronos Advanced Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kronos Advanced Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AeroClean Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of AeroClean Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of AeroClean Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Kronos Advanced Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AeroClean Technologies and Kronos Advanced Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroClean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kronos Advanced Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

AeroClean Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 311.76%. Given AeroClean Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AeroClean Technologies is more favorable than Kronos Advanced Technologies.

Summary

Kronos Advanced Technologies beats AeroClean Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroClean Technologies

(Get Rating)

AeroClean Technologies, Inc., an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications. The company was formerly known as AeroClean Technologies, LLC. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

(Get Rating)

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.

Receive News & Ratings for AeroClean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroClean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.