Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.13.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.42. Aflac has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

