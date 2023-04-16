AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.75 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MITT opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -23.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

