AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.13.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.75 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MITT opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.
