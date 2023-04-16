Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Update

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the March 15th total of 225,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Down 15.3 %

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $6.98 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

