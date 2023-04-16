Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ahren Acquisition Price Performance

AHRN stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Ahren Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25.

Institutional Trading of Ahren Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Ahren Acquisition Company Profile

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

