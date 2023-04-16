AIA Group Ltd Raises Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,688,000 after purchasing an additional 69,149 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,220,000 after purchasing an additional 257,402 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries Price Performance

GTLS opened at $127.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.21 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

