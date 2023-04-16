Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.79.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$18.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.58. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$15.57 and a 12 month high of C$25.00. The firm has a market cap of C$6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The firm had revenue of C$4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.3604268 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

