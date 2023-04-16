Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $101.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.18.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $131,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,515.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $131,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,515.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,650.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,837 shares of company stock worth $701,030 and have sold 35,617 shares worth $2,805,070. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

