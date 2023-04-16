Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.35 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 828,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,756,000 after purchasing an additional 827,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alkermes by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,413,000 after purchasing an additional 556,097 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,046,000 after purchasing an additional 376,543 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,644,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,491,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

