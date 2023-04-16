Alliance Global Partners Trims Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Target Price to $2.25

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) had its price objective cut by Alliance Global Partners from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on URG. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ur-Energy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.44. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Insider Activity

Ur-Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:URG Get Rating ) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

In other news, Director James M. Franklin sold 336,183 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $416,866.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $31,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,108.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Franklin sold 336,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $416,866.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 605,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 2,097.2% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 448,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 427,767 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,678,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 573,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 385,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 108,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

Featured Stories

