Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of AAU opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
