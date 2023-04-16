Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of AAU opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

