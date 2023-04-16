Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altimmune

In other news, Director David Drutz acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,572.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Drutz purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,896.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Altimmune Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Altimmune by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Altimmune by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $4.78 on Thursday. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $235.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.07.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 44.02% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. The company had revenue of ($0.11) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

