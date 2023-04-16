Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Truist Financial

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMED. StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.53.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $81.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average of $87.87. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $156.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 22,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

