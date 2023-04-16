American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,974 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $10,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 34,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $120.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.48. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.85 and a 12-month high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Further Reading

