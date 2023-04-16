American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMH. JMP Securities cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE AMH opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,041,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,498,000 after purchasing an additional 66,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,157,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 123.95%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

