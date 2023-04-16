Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,169.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,169.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $206,159.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 46,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 20,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

