Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Chico’s FAS in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chico’s FAS’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Chico’s FAS Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CHS stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $662.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $524.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towle & Co lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 138,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.