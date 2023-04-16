Analysts Offer Predictions for Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

BSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 1.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

NYSE BSM opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 22,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 31,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,932.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,835,039.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 31,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,932.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 93,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

