Analysts Offer Predictions for SpartanNash’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SpartanNash in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SpartanNash’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of SPTN opened at $24.35 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $855.17 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

About SpartanNash

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.