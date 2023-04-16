Analysts Set Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Target Price at $30.13

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,218,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.