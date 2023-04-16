Analysts Set Expectations for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.29 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRK. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $115.31 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day moving average is $105.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 502,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,464,000 after purchasing an additional 71,588 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

