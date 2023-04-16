Analysts Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target at $23.25

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

GTBIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

GTBIF opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 177.50 and a beta of 1.96. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.