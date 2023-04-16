Analysts Set Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target at $61.89

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,685,000 after buying an additional 829,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,693,000 after purchasing an additional 132,491 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 702,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRMY opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.45. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $128.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.73 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 41.44% and a return on equity of 59.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

