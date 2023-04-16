Analysts Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT at $178.60

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 2.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $153.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.98 and its 200 day moving average is $174.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

