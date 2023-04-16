Analysts Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target at $132.78

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.92.

Several research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 196,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

SPOT opened at $134.74 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

