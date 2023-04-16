Analyzing Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) & Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Certara has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porch Group has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Certara alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Certara and Porch Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Certara $335.64 million 11.46 $14.73 million $0.09 267.67 Porch Group $275.95 million 0.47 -$156.56 million ($1.57) -0.85

Analyst Recommendations

Certara has higher revenue and earnings than Porch Group. Porch Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Certara, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Certara and Porch Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Certara 0 3 5 0 2.63 Porch Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Certara currently has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.66%. Porch Group has a consensus price target of $7.03, suggesting a potential upside of 424.25%. Given Porch Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Certara.

Profitability

This table compares Certara and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Certara 4.39% 5.97% 4.15% Porch Group -56.46% -75.31% -10.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Certara shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Certara shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Porch Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Certara beats Porch Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. Further, company offers software, comprising mechanistic biosimulation platform, empirical PK/PD biosimulation platform, data standardization and compliance software, scientific informatics platform, clinical outcomes databases for biosimulation, authoring and management of regulatory submissions platform, and market access communication platform. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, Australia, and China. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Porch Group

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers. This segment operates through Floify, HireAHelper, ISN, iRoofing, Palm-Tech, Porch.com, Rynoh, and V12 brands. The Insurance segment offers property related insurance policies through our own risk-bearing carrier and independent agency as well as risk-bearing home warranty company. This segment operates though American Home Protect, Elite Insurance Group, and Homeowners of America brands. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.