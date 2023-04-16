Analyzing Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) & PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) and PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cheetah Mobile and PLAYSTUDIOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A PLAYSTUDIOS 1 1 3 0 2.40

PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus target price of $5.10, suggesting a potential upside of 24.09%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile N/A N/A N/A PLAYSTUDIOS -6.13% -3.56% -3.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and PLAYSTUDIOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.4% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and PLAYSTUDIOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $128.18 million 0.61 -$55.10 million N/A N/A PLAYSTUDIOS $290.31 million 1.87 -$17.78 million ($0.16) -25.69

PLAYSTUDIOS has higher revenue and earnings than Cheetah Mobile.

Risk & Volatility

Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats Cheetah Mobile on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business. It develops a platform that offers critical applications for users and global content distribution channels for business partners, which are powered by the proprietary cloud-based data analytics engines. The company was founded on July 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

