Analyzing DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) and Babylon (NYSE:BBLN)

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) and Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

DocGo has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get DocGo alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of DocGo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of Babylon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50% Babylon -39.85% N/A -88.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares DocGo and Babylon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DocGo and Babylon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Babylon 0 3 2 0 2.40

DocGo currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 50.54%. Babylon has a consensus target price of $53.08, suggesting a potential upside of 549.73%. Given Babylon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than DocGo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DocGo and Babylon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $440.52 million 1.80 $34.58 million $0.32 24.22 Babylon $1.11 billion 0.18 -$221.45 million ($26.50) -0.31

DocGo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Babylon. Babylon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocGo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DocGo beats Babylon on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocGo

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Babylon

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.