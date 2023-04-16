Analyzing Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edible Garden and Scheid Vineyards’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Edible Garden alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden $11.55 million 0.28 -$12.45 million ($52.07) -0.03 Scheid Vineyards $65.09 million 0.22 $14.19 million ($2.14) -7.78

Scheid Vineyards has higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden. Scheid Vineyards is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edible Garden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

2.5% of Edible Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Edible Garden shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Edible Garden and Scheid Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden -107.71% N/A -172.89% Scheid Vineyards -2.68% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Edible Garden and Scheid Vineyards, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00 Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edible Garden presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.78%. Given Edible Garden’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than Scheid Vineyards.

Summary

Edible Garden beats Scheid Vineyards on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edible Garden

(Get Rating)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

About Scheid Vineyards

(Get Rating)

Scheid Vineyards, Inc. engages in the retailing of wine. It also involved in the production of wine grapes and wine, operation of a winery facility, and the sale of bottled wine through wholesalers and directly to consumers. The firm offers red, white, reserve, library, and dessert wines. The company was founded by Alfred G. Scheid in 1971 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.