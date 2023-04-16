Analyzing GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) & Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Chewy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GigaCloud Technology and Chewy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chewy 0 10 12 0 2.55

Earnings & Valuation

GigaCloud Technology presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 367.63%. Chewy has a consensus target price of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.41%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Chewy.

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and Chewy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million 0.46 $24.14 million $0.60 9.27 Chewy $10.10 billion 1.45 $49.23 million $0.11 311.64

Chewy has higher revenue and earnings than GigaCloud Technology. GigaCloud Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chewy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A Chewy 0.49% 45.19% 2.62%

Summary

Chewy beats GigaCloud Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc. operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

