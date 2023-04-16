Analyzing Smart for Life (SMFL) and Its Peers

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Smart for Life to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Smart for Life has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart for Life’s peers have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Smart for Life and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smart for Life Competitors 209 563 802 43 2.42

Earnings & Valuation

Smart for Life presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,315.40%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 106.04%. Given Smart for Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Smart for Life and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $17.77 million -$29.98 million -0.10 Smart for Life Competitors $278.30 million -$99.45 million -5.54

Smart for Life’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Smart for Life. Smart for Life is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Smart for Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smart for Life and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life -168.73% -1,077.82% -104.75% Smart for Life Competitors -10.60% -78.33% 24.19%

Summary

Smart for Life peers beat Smart for Life on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

