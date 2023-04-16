Analyzing Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) & Its Rivals

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tivic Health Systems to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivic Health Systems’ competitors have a beta of 13.35, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tivic Health Systems and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Tivic Health Systems Competitors 120 648 1797 82 2.70

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 56.01%. Given Tivic Health Systems’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tivic Health Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $1.84 million -$10.10 million -0.14 Tivic Health Systems Competitors $1.07 billion $120.63 million -1.65

Tivic Health Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems. Tivic Health Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems -548.40% -140.80% -106.88% Tivic Health Systems Competitors -465.11% -57.53% -27.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tivic Health Systems competitors beat Tivic Health Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, including BestBuy.com and FSAStore.com. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

