Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their top pick rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAL. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.58) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.20) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.34) to GBX 3,400 ($42.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anglo American to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($40.25) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,270 ($40.50).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,676.50 ($33.15) on Thursday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,437.50 ($30.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.88). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,857.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,040.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39. The firm has a market cap of £35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 907.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Anglo American

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,661.02%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($30.87) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,407.10). In other Anglo American news, insider Ian Tyler bought 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($35.06) per share, with a total value of £19,845.31 ($24,576.24). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,493 ($30.87) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,407.10). Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.