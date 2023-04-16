AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) vs. Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Financial Contrast

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) and Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Biodesix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnPac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A Biodesix -171.27% -741.60% -83.92%

Risk and Volatility

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biodesix has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

45.8% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Biodesix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Biodesix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnPac Bio-Medical Science $2.82 million 1.37 -$18.63 million N/A N/A Biodesix $38.21 million 3.67 -$65.45 million ($1.59) -1.13

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biodesix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Biodesix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AnPac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Biodesix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Biodesix has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 288.89%. Given Biodesix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Biodesix is more favorable than AnPac Bio-Medical Science.

Summary

AnPac Bio-Medical Science beats Biodesix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also offers GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a 72-hour blood-based NGS test. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

