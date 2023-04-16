Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $324.48 on Tuesday. AON has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.22 and a 200 day moving average of $301.82.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AON will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AON by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in AON by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.